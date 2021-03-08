localish

Salvation of Sorrows is bringing haircuts to the homeless.

PHILADELPHIA -- A daughter's promise to her dying father is being fulfilled through Salvation of Sorrows, a traveling bus offering free haircuts for the homeless.

Abby Anderson began Salvation of Sorrows in 2016 after her father passed away.


He had been living homeless in South Carolina, a veteran suffering from alcoholism.

Anderson brought him home to Philadelphia but five days later he died. She made a promise during that short time to give haircuts for the homeless and she is now living that promise.

Her husband Chris is the barber and they travel all around Philadelphia and beyond, offering a sense of dignity and charity to those less fortunate.

Salvation of Sorrows | Facebook | Instagram

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi phillywpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
'Immersive Van Gogh' exhibit mesmerizes Chicago
Snow graffiti artist 'tags' brick buildings in Chicago
'Nailed it:' 4-year-olds recreated Obama Inauguration outfits
78-year-old lifts over 400lbs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Federal courthouse in Center City evacuated over suspicious device
Tractor-trailer overturns, spills load on Ben Franklin Bridge
2 children pulled from burning home in Paulsboro have died
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
Show More
AccuWeather: Big warm-up arrives Tuesday
Some Pre-K to 2nd grade Philly students return to in-person learning
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd's death
12-year-old helps hundreds of seniors get COVID-19 vaccine
3 killed in Upper Saucon Twp. crash have ties to DeSales University
More TOP STORIES News