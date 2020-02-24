San Francisco man celebrates his birthday by feeding the homeless

SAN FRANCISCO -- Alexander Debelov just turned 32 and his birthday wish was to show a small act of kindness to the homeless living in San Francisco. To achieve this goal, he started a GoFundMe and gathered his friends to help him distribute the slices of pizza throughout the city. He filled up a truck with dozens of pizza boxes and then, with his friends, gave away the pizza to the homeless they encountered. He hopes by giving a slice of love to the less fortunate will show them human kindness and will influence others to create a culture of kindness.
