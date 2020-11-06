localish

Nirvana Soul is San Jose's first Black women-owned coffee shop

By Jason Beal
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sisters Jeronica and Be'Anka knew they were taking a risk opening up a new business in the middle of a pandemic, but the response they've received so far has been nothing short of inspiring.

Nirvana Soul is the first Black women-owned coffee shop in downtown San Jose and they're serving up "self-care in a cup."

The sisters also give back to their community at the same time, hanging art from local artists throughout their shop and selling them with 100% of the proceeds going to the artists.

Address:
315 S 1st Street
San Jose, CA

For more information on Nirvana Soul, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josekgosmall businessblack owned businesslocalish show (lsh)localishcoffee
LOCALISH
Vibrant Mission District murals record the life and times of residents
Early Christmas parade for 14-year-old battling bone cancer
School counselor revamps morning announcements to be virtual
9-year-old twin girls create vegan makeup company
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA, GA
Most mail-in ballots counted in Pa., provisional ballot count begins
Armed men arrested near Pa. Convention Center identified
Dance parties, protests continue as vote counting nears end in Philadelphia
New daily record of COVID cases in PA; Philly also sets record
Sen. Toomey: No evidence to support Trump's vote-fraud claims
CDC: Employees in the office almost double their COVID-19 risk
Show More
AccuWeather: Winning weather weekend
ATM explodes outside North Philly market
COVID-19 cases skyrocket across nation
Search for suspect in murder outside Delco Days Inn
'Bachelorette' Clare gets engaged to Dale, Tayshia takes over
More TOP STORIES News