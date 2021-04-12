Sandwiches so big, they will leave you wanting a nap!

Raleigh, NC -- Southern Craft Sandwiches is the go to sandwich shop and is excited to be a part of a passionate and growing food community. Mark Hansen is the owner and sandwich maker. He always had a passion for food and his journey began when he was just 14. From studying in New York to now owning his own shop, Mark feels complete to be serving his community and to make his family proud. The sandwiches and burgers here will fill you belly and have you looking forward to your next visit. From custom made burgers to the classic Italian, Southern Craft Sandwiches is a go to spot.
