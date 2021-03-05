localish inspire

Town Surprises UPS Man with $1,000 Thank You Gift

Dauphin, PA. -- Residents in the town of Dauphin, Pennsylvania wanted to show their appreciation to their hardworking UPS driver, Chad Turns, who has been working over 70 hours a week during the pandemic.

Neighbors gathered at his last stop of the day with cheers, balloons, dog biscuits, and a check for over $1,000.

Chad grew emotional as people started to personally thank him for all of his hard work, and for his generosity with biscuits for the neighborhood dogs.

GET INSPIRED: Watch more Localish here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dauphin countylocalish inspirepennsylvanianeighborhoodgood newsupsfeel goodlocalishdelivery service
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Oakland skater creates skate club for plus-size people
Meet the 15-year-old weightlifter setting records
Burn victim becomes beauty pageant contestant
UPS Driver Goes Viral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayfair store celebrating 11th anniversary damaged in fire
DNA test reveals woman's dad wanted by FBI for murder
3rd stimulus check and other things we know about Senate relief plan
Fire damages historic Montco hotel; couple's wedding day saved
3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in George Floyd's death
Jason Kelce returning for another Eagles season
Outrage over vaccine shortage continues in Philly suburbs
Show More
Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe
Guatemala woman, 23, is among 13 killed in crash near U.S.-Mexico border
Van crashes into NYC outdoor dining area, bus stop; 7 injured
8-year-old girl battling rare blood disorder surprised with service dog
Schuylkill River Trail, Bartram's Garden win top spots in travel awards
More TOP STORIES News