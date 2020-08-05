Senior dogs live out their golden years at this dog retirement center

UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Marty's Place is the dream retirement center for senior dogs living out their golden years.
The non-profit, based in Upper Freehold Township, New Jersey, combines home-like aspects to accommodate the four-legged residents which range from 7 years of age or older.
"The chances of an older dog being adopted and leaving a shelter is not as great as for a puppy so we decided we wanted to help senior dogs," said Doreen Jakubcak, Founder of Marty's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary.
At Marty's, each dog is given ample living space, human and canine companionship, consistent medical and dental care, as well as access to physically and mentally stimulating activities suited to their age and abilities.
Additionally, the facility is equipped with walking trails, sleeping suites, an indoor pool, and a family room where dogs can relax, exercise, and interact with volunteers.
Even though many of the senior dogs admitted to Marty's Place come primarily from pet owners, some are admitted because their owners might've been displaced or face financial challenges.
Changing the perception people have of older dogs is part of the mission of Marty's Place, where some of the senior dogs are also up for adoption.
"When we commit to a dog that comes to Marty's place they do have a forever home. That forever home can be here at the sanctuary and when we can we try to place a dog into a new adoptive home," Jakubcak said.
Despite the financial challenges faced as a result of the pandemic, the staff at Marty's place is working arduously to fundraise by hosting virtual events to continue serving their beloved senior dogs.
"People don't realize how rewarding it can be to adopt a senior dog. They know and they will show you endless love until their dying day," said Rennie Rankin, a volunteer at Marty's Place.
