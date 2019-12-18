CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- A 2-year-old and her big brother published a book to raise awareness about congenital heart defects, and to show other kids and families suffering that they are not alone.
At 33-and-a-half weeks in utero, Lauren and Matt Backe found out their daughter Everly had a congenital heart defect.
Everly's 7-year-old brother Jack is her champion, doing everything he can to raise awareness of congenital heart defect.
Jack designed a special hospital gown for children that focused on Everly's condition, and now the siblings have written a book together with a little help from their parents.
"It's called 'Happily Everly After,'" Lauren said. "The illustrations are lovely because Jack put so much of his heart into them, but I think that the photographs really show what our life is like."
Siblings Illustrate Book to Raise Awareness of Congenital Heart Defects
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News