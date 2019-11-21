Arts & Culture

Sneaker Heads Go Wild For New Pop-Up Art Exhibit

Sneaker heads Steve Harris and Steve Brown have opened the Sneakertopia Pop-Up art exhibit curated by Justin Fredericks around their love for the sneaker culture. With exhibits from local artist highlighting iconic sneaker designs and the influence hip hop culture and movies have on sneakers. Featured artist include McFlyy, Man One who created the festival space with the adidas stage and artist Tommii Lim. The exhibits are highly interactive for visitors, with photos and videos highly encouraged. Make sure to stop by wearing your favorite kicks and bring your selfie sticks!

Follow Sneakertopia via Instagram: @gosneakertopia, Follow some of the featured artist on Instagram as well: @manoneart, @tommii and @mcflyy .
