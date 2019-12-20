Spectacular Christmas Vacation Comes to Life

Fan favorite "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" comes to life in a Chicago pop-up bar.

The Houndstooth Saloon in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood features all things seen in the 1989 movie about the Griswold family. Outside on the bar's patio, fans can see the family camper that was parked in their driveway.

"I think that this movie has had a direct impact on a lot of people's childhood and adulthood," said TJ Callanta, the bar's owner. "To have a bunch of people come in and talk about how it's become a part of their family is pretty incredible."

Hang out with the Griswolds for some holiday fun and antics!
