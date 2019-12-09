festival

Spend the Holidays at Disneyland!

No matter how you celebrate the Holidays, Hanukkah, Christmas, Navidad, Kwanzaa or Diwali, Disney Parks is the merriest place to be! The Festival of Holidays is the perfect way to celebrate all of the various cultural and spiritual holiday traditions. The food and beverage options the parks have rolled out this holiday season is also a great way to highlight festive traditions. Visiting many of your favorite attractions that have been transformed for the holidays is another great way to enjoy the Festival of Holidays in the park!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
festivalholidaydisneylandlocalish
FESTIVAL
Let Your Worries Drift Away at the Fresno Water Lantern Festival
Rising Hope in the Mojave Desert
Annual Chester Fall Carnival offers food, fun for a good cause
Mexican heritage flourishes at Penn Museum!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MNF on 6abc: Eagles put best foot forward with specialty cleats for charity
Man shot to death inside North Philadelphia store
Ex-lifer back on track for release amid old shoplifting case in Philly
AccuWeather: Another Round of Rain Tuesday, Snow Wednesday Morning
Reading police investigating deaths of 2 people found in apartment
Officials shut down several 'stop-and-go' corner stores in Philly
Show More
MNF on 6abc: Eagles keeping playoff hopes alive as Giants come to town
Northeast High School locked down after bullets found
Officials: Pre-cut fruit blamed for Pa. salmonella outbreak
Video shows man using pickup truck to smash through storefront
'Adopt A Family' Radiothon helps family struggling during holidays
More TOP STORIES News