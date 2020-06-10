Split The Bill NY offers to pay half the bill in new initiative helping restaurants gain business

FARMINGDALE, New York -- Across the country restaurants have had to close for good, struggling to keep their doors open since the coronavirus pandemic began.

However, Split The Bill NY, a non-profit decided to start an initiative to help local Long Island restaurants gain more customers during this time.

The initiative encourages customers to place take-out orders from participating restaurants and by doing so, are rewarded with a reimbursement of 50% on their receipt.

All they have to do is take a picture of their order and fill out a form to receive half of their money back.

"Our goal here is just to get people to order take-out and delivery from these local restaurants and hopefully it'll make a difference, said Jess Gelbwaks, Head of Operations at Split The Bill NY. "I think I underestimated the impact that it would have on just individual families."

Not only do restaurants receive the benefit of gaining more business, but also families who are also struggling during this time can order out without feeling guilty knowing they will receive half of what they paid for their order back.

"It gave me an opportunity after working and taking care of two small kids to take and relax, enjoying a nice rare meal," said one participant.

"We're hoping to bring the Split The Bill NY initiative to other villages here on Long Island," said Jeff Gelbwaks, Head of Partnerships at Split The Bill NY. "We can all support our local restaurants and help keep them in business while they try to get through this pandemic."

