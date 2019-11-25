Could you imagine running a 5K every day for 100 days?
That's what Saint Joseph's University Student, Ethan Widrig is doing.
After he lost his grandmother to Alzheimer's disease 6 years ago, Widrig made a plan to raise awareness of the disease by running every day around the track at his school. His mission quickly gained steam as he documented his post runs with a photo on his Instagram page.
People are following his story on social media and donating to his cause with all the fundss going to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
You can follow Ethan's story on Instagram @100days_of_5Ks or make a donation on his page.
St. Joseph's student to run 100 5K's to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News