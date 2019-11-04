Texas students invent life-changing device for teacher with ALS

For a group of high school students in Humble, Texas, their mission to help ALS patients is personal.

Last year, robotics teacher Joe Paneitz and his students created a device called "Linda's Laptote" for a retired teacher with ALS.

Linda Kenworthy, a beloved former P.E. coach, is now wheelchair-bound and has lost the ability to speak with her own voice. She uses her Laptote every day to perform tasks more easily.

Now, students are hoping to patent the Laptote in order to help even more patients with ALS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healthhigh schooltechnologyscience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shoots, kills would-be robber in West Philadelphia
ODD SIGHT: Water cascades from top of One Liberty Place
Man crashes into parked truck after speeding away from traffic stop: Police
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Chilly Today
Couple accused of breaking in, staying at Delaware home
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
Show More
Police arrest man after teen found dead in NJ parking garage
Homeowner needs help finding stolen family wedding ring
4 injured in head-on collision on Roosevelt Boulevard
Wentz, Howard lead Eagles past Bears 22-14
5-year-old turns heads as he drums with high school band
More TOP STORIES News