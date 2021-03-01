localish

Women fight to become sumo wrestlers

SAN DIEGO -- Sumo wrestling has historically been an all-male sport, but these women are getting in the ring.

"I've practiced with men that are about 180 pounds on the light side and then about 300, 350 pounds towards the-- the heavy side." says sumo wrestler Janelle Hamilton.

She continues, "Anyone can beat anyone. That's the great thing about this sport. It's all about agility, learning balance, learning how to throw someone off in the techniques. You always have the opportunity to win, no matter what your size, which is the great thing about it."

Traditionally, throughout the history of sumo, it's the men that compete. But internationally, more and more women competing.

To those that feel like athletes like Janelle are diluting the sport, she says, "It's the sport that brings us all together, no matter how far or different our cultures are. We're bringing awareness to the sport. And you can't have that unless you're willing to be outside of Japan, expand the sport of sumo, come together for sport, and be open-minded to what everyone has to offer to the sport."

For more information on Cranford Judo Karate Center, visit: www.cranfordjkc.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wrestlinglocalish inspiremore in commonlocalishwomen
LOCALISH
Secret code and a 6-week wait for this fried chicken in Queens
Jumbo Bagels taking over this New Jersey bagel shop
Dinosaurs come to life at Dino Safari
Trio of Black, female activists inspire change
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. lifts out-of-state travel restrictions, increases event limits
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
2 arrested for robbery, shooting at Philly cell phone store
Philly is easing some COVID-19 restrictions today: Here's what you need to know
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Educators in NJ can get COVID-19 vaccine starting March 15
AccuWeather: Rain ends today, but strong winds build in this evening
Show More
Missing 13-year-old Philly boy found safe, taken to local hospital
Woman killed in shooting outside Walmart identified; 1 arrested
Caught on video: Family's new fridge crashes to ground during delivery
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
Be Kind: Local artist surprises ER nurse
More TOP STORIES News