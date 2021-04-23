localish

'Superman' pharmacist races to vaccinate community

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

'Superman' pharmacist races to vaccinate community

SKIPPACK, Pennsylvania -- Dr. Mayank Amin, nicknamed "Superman" due to his costume he dons, is the owner of Skippack Pharmacy, a small, independent pharmacy in Skippack, Pennsylvania.

He is also one of the few providers in the state who has a freezer cold enough to store the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19.


In the past few months, he has vaccinated more than 15,000 people in Montgomery County against the virus.

For every clinic, he dresses as Superman. He says he feels like a superhero helping protect the community against the coronavirus.


He's racing to vaccinate as many people as possible for his wife, who is due to have their first child at the end of May.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
skippack townshipmore in commonwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Flaunt Fitness' pole dancing classes help women find their fit, confidence
Get ready for a massive invasion of Brood X cicadas this year
Millions of tulips bloom at Holland Ridge Farms
The Reclaimed Room highlights beautiful art with a message
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with murder of child's mother, grandmother
Lawsuit alleges Montco woman contracted herpes at makeup counter
Deadly crash on NJ Turnpike involving watermelon truck
Caitlyn Jenner announces official run for CA governor
Man charged in fatal shooting of Bucks County woman gunned down in car
'Jersey Shore' star arrested on domestic violence allegation
Man shot, killed in Northern Liberties, police say
Show More
Showboat set to open massive arcade, sports bar in AC
Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes
UPS driver named Angel saves boy trapped under 90-pound box
James van Riemsdyk scores goal off face in Flyers win
CDC set to determine future of J&J vaccine
More TOP STORIES News