pop-up

SNEAK PEEK: Giant Britney Spears Mural

Renowned artist Rob Prior painted the larger-than-life mural to honor the songstress as part of "the ultimate fan experience" at The Zone in Los Angeles. The pop-up will allow fans to experience the singer's decades-long career with plenty of interactive experiences.

The artist designed the massive mural to capture the entirety of Spears' career--from her iconic "I'm a Slave 4 U" look to imagery from her more recent "Piece of Me" residency in Las Vegas. Prior hopes that when people see the mural, they feel as though it is "a representation of [Spears]"

"The biggest compliment would be for her to go, 'cool.'"

The Zone is a one-of-a-kind exhibit with 10 interactive rooms based on Spears' most memorable music videos.

The exhibit is expected to open at the end of January and people can get tickets at Britney The Zone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesbritney spearsmusicpop upmural artslocalish
POP-UP
'Bachelor' Peter Weber surprises fans at windmill pop-up
Happy Place extending stay at King of Prussia Mall
Take a sneak peak at this Sneakerhead paradise that is taking the sneaker culture by storm.
Happy Place, the Instagram-ready exhibit, comes to King of Prussia mall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: House explosion in Bucks Co. may be result of propane leak
Woman stabbed to death inside Southwest Philadelphia home
1 dead following head-on crash in Sewell, New Jersey
Bensalem student honored for saving classmate's life
80-year-old woman dies following violent crash in Bucks County
Utah man gets locked inside 24-Hour Fitness
Dog shot during armed robbery
Show More
AccuWeather: Few Scattered Showers
Ex-76er T.J. McConnell's mic'd up comments bring fun to Philly loss
Bizarre Ending: Bruins overskate the puck, Flyers win
Dover confirms Upper Darby police captain as new chief
NJ lawmakers pass ban on flavored vaping products
More TOP STORIES News