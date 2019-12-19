all good

This Ice Rink Is Accessible to All!

Iceoplex in Simi Valley, in conjunction with the charitable organization, The Ark, hosts a day for special needs adults to come enjoy an ice skating show, as well as the ability to go onto the ice in their wheelchairs and a Santa sleigh. This is the fourth year that Iceoplex has partnered with The Ark of Ventura to host this event. The volunteers are young skaters who frequent the Iceoplex throughout the season. Theses skaters enjoyed sharing their love of skating with participants that have special needs because of the joy and excitment they express during the event.
