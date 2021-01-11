localish

SF artist Dev Heyrana celebrates women with her art series 'Kayumangii: Brown-Skinned'

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- "When words escape me, painting feels like a way that I am able to tell my story," SF Bay Area Artist Dev Heyrana shares.

According to Heyrana, her journey with art started when she was just 5 years old. "In the Philippines, there are so many palm trees. I would just draw them free hand... that was really fun for me to do," Heyrana explains.


After she immigrated to the United States, her connection with art deepened. "It meant more, a way for me to connect with what was going on inside of me. It was healing," Heyrana reveals. Today, her art continues to evolve. In fact, one day, while drawing with her oldest daughter, Quinn, she found the inspiration for one of her series "Kayumangii: Brown-Skinned."
"My daughter was doing a self-portrait: She as frustrated. She was like, 'I can't make this look like me,'" Heyrana recalls, "I asked her why. What was the problem? She was telling me about the skin color." In her "Kayumangii" series, Heyrana mixed her own colors and painted portraits of women on wood panels to highlight the color of skin.


Visit here for more information about Heyrana's art and virtual classes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscokgoartarts & culturelocalish show (lsh)localishculturepainting
LOCALISH
Artist Moncho says art is like another language.
This cafe serves 5-pound cinnamon rolls!
Small business serves 'experimental' Italian food
'Somos Pilsen' mural depicts community's resiliency
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doug Pederson out as Eagles head coach: sources
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf resigning
Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump
Detective under investigation after allegedly attending Trump rally
NJ congresswoman tests positive for COVID after Capitol lockdown
Check out these creative ways to save on printer ink
Show More
State Department investigating website 'prank'
Here's what debit cards for 2nd stimulus payment will be like
Governor tours second New Jersey vaccination mega-site
Hyundai recalls 471K more SUVs, tells owners to park outside
Man shot in head while driving in Philadelphia: Police
More TOP STORIES News