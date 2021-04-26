localish

The bond of Blood Bros BBQ

EMBED <>More Videos

The bond of Blood Bros BBQ

HOUSTON, Texas -- This new BBQ joint is getting a lot of Houston love and was recently featured in the New York Times.

Three childhood friends have found success by combining classic Texas BBQ with ingredients from their upbringing in Houston's Chinatown. Co-owners and brothers Robin & Terry Wong are Chinese-American and Quy Hoang is Houston's First Vietnamese-American Pitmaster.


They are respected for having the Texas Trinity down solid (brisket, pork ribs and sausage) but have become even more popular for their "outside the pit" thinking and creations. Smoked turkey banh mi, Brisket Fried Rice, Beef-belly burnt ends flavored with Korean gochujang sauce are some of their signature dishes.

To learn more about Blood Bros. BBQ, visit their website or check out their Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbbqfoodktrkbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
A Texas twist on traditional kolaches
Chicago Organization is turning vacant lots into fitness sanctuaries!
Historic cattle drive will leave your heart pounding
ShopLocalish: Get the look of stars on a budget with these deals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden will announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday, sources say
Gov. Murphy to make 'major announcement' on NJ reopening
Lower Merion investigating COVID outbreak in 2nd grade class
Man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID
Insomnia Cookies opens hidden CookieLab in South Philly
Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
Delaware officer fighting for his life after assault at home; suspect arrested
Show More
Hundreds fight mock battle for rights to the name Josh
Got vaccinated? Here's all the free stuff you can get
Inside Story: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney
CDC updates COVID-19 guidance for summer camps
Supreme Court to take up right to carry guns for self-defense
More TOP STORIES News