The Cake With the Jar of Nutella on Top!

CHCIAGO -- Astoria Cafe & Bakery in Chicago is taking the European hazelnut spread to the extreme in a custom cake loaded with fine chocolates and topped with an entire jar of Nutella!

The eye-popping dessert is so popular it has it's own hashtag, #astoriacakechi.


"We literally make it all day, every day. My mother does not leave the kitchen. This is pretty much all she does," said Astoria Cafe & Bakery owner Tanja Jeftenic.

Everything is home cooked and made from scratch at this mouthwatering bakery in Irving Park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
Photo released of suspect in murders of Philly foster mom, man in duffel bag
6abc True Crime: The Unicorn Killer
AccuWeather: Saturday Snow, What to Expect
Police seek man who punched SEPTA bus driver in the face
Groom accused of sexual assault at reception gets probation
Man in GoFundMe scheme pleads not guilty to federal charges
Show More
Several states, including Pa. and NJ, sue USDA over new food stamps work requirement
Man arrested for shooting stepmother in East Oak Lane
Man tells police he mixed mother's ashes with drugs
Payless makes a comeback after bankruptcy
Human remains found in car pulled from NJ river
More TOP STORIES News