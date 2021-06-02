The magic of Disney brings comfort and joy to children's hospitals

By Miguel Amaya
EMBED <>More Videos

The magic of Disney brings comfort to children's hospitals

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan -- The magic of Disney is transforming the hospital experience for children across the country.

Using the power of its beloved characters, Disney is delivering comfort and inspiration to families with children facing serious illnesses.

"Disney stories and characters bring familiarity and joy. It is the common language providing comfort for kids and that is really what powers us and inspires us as we do this work," said Jenny Cohen, Disney's executive vice president of corporate social responsibility.

Related: Jersey City kids find their rhythm through bucket-drumming class

Now, as part of Disney's global commitment of $100 million to transform children's hospitals, the NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in Manhattan has become one of the first to bring Disney wonderment to the patient's journey.

Animated digital screens, Disney-themed hospital gowns, and large-scale murals transport patients into the magical world of Disney from the moment they arrive at the hospital.

Patients and families are also welcomed by doctors, nurses, and caretakers who wear badges with the familiar smiling faces of Disney characters.

"It can be overwhelming for a parent, especially in a time of urgency. I think that kids will definitely benefit because it makes it a little bit soothing for them in the moment which can be scary," said Luisa Hernandez, mother of a child patient.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington heightsmanhattancommunity journalistmickey mousetechnologywabchospitalslocalishhealthchildren's healthchildrendisneyhospitalfamilydisney worldoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Walter Ogrod sues city of Philadelphia
Embiid out for Game 5 as Wells Fargo Center returns to 100% capacity
Mom accidentally shoots her 5-year-old while trying to hit dog, police say
What Fauci's emails from early days of COVID pandemic reveal
Man killed 'execution-style' while walking into Philly business
Wawa Welcome America expands to 16 days with free concerts, movies
Man falls 500 feet to his death off mountain; Woman injured in rescue attempt
Show More
House fire, hazmat incident in Chester County
White House to offer incentive to encourage vaccinations
JBS cyberattack shutters 9 US beef plants; Normal operations to resume
'Bobcat' that caused Pa. school evacuation was missing house cat
Philly lifts most COVID restrictions; indoor masks remain | What to know
More TOP STORIES News