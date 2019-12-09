music

Check Out the Latin Music Exhibit at the Grammy Museum

Latin music has become a worldwide influence. To celebrate this growing legacy in the U.S., the Grammy Museum opened a Latin music gallery which highlights historical moments and accomplishments of Latin Grammy Award-winning and nominated artists-including Shakira, Mana, Los Tigres del Norte, Juanes and more. Visitors can explore the costumes and looks from their favorite Latin artist show stopping moments at the Latin Grammy Awards. The exhibits are rolling and will change over time, so be on the look for Bad Bunny's next red carpet look to hit the exhibit! For more info visit: Grammy Museum
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslatino lifefyi latinmusicgrammy awardlocalish
MUSIC
Taylor Swift recalls growing up on Pa. farm in new music video
Students behind viral remix of 'Truth Hurts' meet Lizzo
Darius Rucker to headline Musikfest 2020
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Denny Laine brings tour region
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MNF on 6abc: Eagles keeping playoff hopes alive as Giants come to town
AccuWeather: A Soaking Rain
VIDEO: Man rams front of store with truck, steals cash register
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Petition wants NFL to remove Mike Vick as Pro Bowl captain
Jack-knifed tractor trailer shuts down portion of I-295
Show More
Person stabbed at Frankford deli
Vanna White to host Wheel of Fortune
Rowan to meet with students following recent suicides
Bystanders stop man trying to steal wheelchair with woman sitting in it
Walmart apologizes for sweater showing Santa with cocaine
More TOP STORIES News