Holidays in Houston include handmade tamales at The Original Alamo Tamales

HOUSTON, Texas -- Forget the ham and turkey!

Tamales are what Texans turn to for the holidays. The Original Alamo Tamales in Houston, Texas takes us inside the kitchen and shows us why this Christmas tradition and their homemade tamales go hand in hand.

For more information, visit The Original Alamo Tamales' website.

COVID-19 update:

The pandemic has forced the dining room at Alamo Tamales to close, but you can still do take out or use the drive-thru. You can also get the tamales through DoorDash.
