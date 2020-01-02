The San Francisco youth organization working to save lives

United Playaz is a violence prevention and youth development organization based in San Francisco. Founder and executive director, Rudy Corpuz Jr., has dedicated himself to providing kids a safe and positive environment to keep them off the streets and out of trouble. In the battle against gun violence, United Playaz recently hosts a gun buy-back program. The San Francisco Police Department is also lending their support, making sure that every gun collected at the buy-back will be destroyed. United Playaz is making a difference everyday in their community.
