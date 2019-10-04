The Wanamaker Organ

The Wanamaker Grand Organ at Macy's on Chestnut Street in Center City has been thrilling Philadelphia shoppers and visitors every business day since 1911.It is the largest playing musical instrument in the world was recently restored to its original state with a glorious golden facade. Hidden behind the glistening 22-karat gold face are nearly 30,000 pipes that produce the music.In June, hordes of people came out to enjoy a performance in the Grand Court to mark the 26th annual Wanamaker Organ Day.The organ is a National Historic Landmark and valued in excess of $71 million dollars.