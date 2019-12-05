sports

Experience the 360 Views at the New Ram's Skydeck!

There's a new fan experience at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Casa Mexico Sky Deck offers Rams fans a premium experience from atop the stadium with 360-degree views of the city, lounge spaces, exclusive concessions and a unique sports bar vibe. The new shaded deck is a go-to venue for boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, who partners with Casa Mexico Tequila. The signature dishes and cocktails served at the the Sky Deck rival many of LA's top restaurants and bars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesnational footbal leaguelos angeles ramsmonday night footballfootballsportslocalishmy go to
SPORTS
Sources: Cole Hamels, Braves agree to 1-year, $18M deal
High-speed crash ends Olympic prospect's career
After he beat Duke, donations spiked to help his family rebuild from Dorian
World-class boxer donates athletic gear to alma mater
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bear spotted running through backyards of Wilmington neighborhood
Home gun check campaign hopes to decrease violence in Philadelphia
Liquor-filled candy seized in police raid at Somerton market
Suspect punched Walmart employee for 'looking at him': Vineland police
R. Kelly hit with new charges in NYC
15th Street Bridge in Spring Garden closed until December 2020
Show More
Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale sing 'Joy to the World' at City Hall
4 injured in Elsmere crash
Carli Lloyd discusses women in sports industry during 1-on-1 interview
Comcast executive David L. Cohen to step down from operations
House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: 'Don't mess with me'
More TOP STORIES News