These Japanese Sandwiches Are Taking Over L.A.

These Japanese sandwiches earned Konbi in Echo Park the title "Restaurant of the Year" among new restaurants! Nick Montgomery and Akira Akuto opened Konbi a small 10 seat restaurant inspired by Japan's konbini (24-hour convenience stores). This daytime spot serves Japanese sandwiches, some veggie dishes, coffee, tea and pastries! Many patrons heard about Konbi through Bon Appetit and have traveled from as far as Chicago to taste what makes this spot the best in America! If you decide to test out the hype, we recommend you try their egg salad sandwich and the pork katsu sandwich!

Visit their site for more from their menu! konbila.com

Follow them on Instagram @konbi
