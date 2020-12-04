Check out these Instagrammable doughnuts that has everyone on Long Island hungry for more

BAY SHORE, New York -- Whether it is a fresh batch of the classics or a new seasonal flavor debut, The North Fork Doughnut Co. has customers from across the state of New York driving to their shop to taste their latest creations.
Three years ago, husband and wife owners Jimmy Lyons and Kelly Briguccia left their day jobs and opened their Mattituck storefront.
"We both had a love for baking and background in the culinary world," said Lyons. "We decided to quit our jobs and start a new life and open up a doughnut shop."
The Mattituck location became a hit overnight with lines out the door every day, the couple knew that a second location would be in their future.
Their dream came true a few months ago when the couple opened their second location during the coronavirus pandemic in Bay Shore, Long Island.
Related: Texas City bakery gives part of their profits to different small business each week
"We make yeast-risen doughnuts, a lot of the times out there you'll get doughnut shops especially on Long Island that make cake doughnuts," said Lyons. "Something people might not know about our doughnuts is that from start to finish they take about four hours to make."
Every day NoFoDoCo offers about 11 staple doughnut flavors, however, a list of new specialty flavors will appear on the menu every week.
When customers kept calling the store every week to find out the flavors of the week, one of the store's managers came out with a 'flavor forecast' which is released every month to let customers know what new flavors will be coming out, so they no longer had to call.
Related: SpongeBob's famous 'Krabby Patties' come to life as ice cream sliders in New Jersey
"The doughnut is really wonderful in a sense that the doughnut itself, naked with nothing on it is fantastic and delicious," said Lyons. "We have this little canvas that we can really do anything with."
Lyons is looking forward to opening more stores in the future and is excited to debut the latest doughnut flavors for the holiday season.
----------
Contact Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone
Submit a tip to Alex
Follow Alex on Facebook
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Instagram
Check out these Instagrammable doughnuts that has everyone on Long Island hungry for more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News