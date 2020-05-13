Brother and sister on a mission to write thank you notes to all Texas nurses

CYPRESS, Texas -- "Thank you for being a hero!" Victor Itiowe,8, and his 5-year-old sister Graceful are on a mission to thank every nurse in the state of Texas.

The Houston-area siblings started with just a few Post-it notes thanking their friend's mom who is a nurse.

But their "Happy Heroes Project" kept growing, and now they hope to make tens of thousands of messages.

One nurse said the note is sunshine in her day, and she can't help but smile when she looks at it on the way to work.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypresscommunity strongmore in commonktrkpandemicnursesfeel goodlocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
Philly updates recent coronavirus death count, adds 78 to total
Bill to allow cocktails to-go passes Pa. Senate
Protesters call on Gov. Wolf, local officials to reopen Bucks County
18 NJ children showing signs of inflammatory disease
Some Pa. counties continue on path to defy orders
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Show More
Trenton churches reopen for private prayer
Accused rapist found dead after fire, standoff in Bucks County
Tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of I-95 in Delaware
IRS deadline today for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Saturday classes? Schools eye ways to make up lost time
More TOP STORIES News