This 13-year-old girl is making sure every kid has a chance to read a book!

By Aurora Diaz and Tim Sarquis
At 8-years-old, Danay started her non-profit called Reading Heart, intending to get every kid a book. Partnering with the local newspaper, Reading Heart is taking old newspaper bins and transforming them into Little Free Libraries. The results are amazing!

