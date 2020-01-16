This artist paints amazing portraits out of coffee

An Oakland man is using an unlikely medium to create life-like works of art that are getting the attention of big names such as Richard Branson. Jarold Cadion has had a love affair with coffee for as long as he can remember. But it wasn't until he was living in New York City commuting to a job that wasn't his calling when he realized his life needed changing. From there, Jarold decided to move back to the Bay Area to pursue art full-time and perfect his coffee paintings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
celebritypaintingcoffee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen primary suspect in foster mom's death, duffel bag killing: Police
Police identify body found in Olney trash can
AccuWeather: Winds Of Change to bring snow
Trump's impeachment trial opens
ESPN reporter didn't know he had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Hard Rock boss: Atlantic City 'going in wrong direction'
GAO: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid
Show More
New documents allege Fotis Dulos tried to run over wife
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
Alec Baldwin wants Dillan the Bear moved from Pa. sanctuary
Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off
Fmr. prosecutor charged with shoplifting from Wegmans store
More TOP STORIES News