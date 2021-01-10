localish

This 5-pound cinnamon roll is a dessert for the whole family!

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- They say everything is bigger in Texas, including the desserts!

Bonnie's Donuts in League City is home to the 5-pound cinnamon roll. Customers say every bite is delectable, delicious, and worth checking out.

Owner, Natalie Chun has been making these gigantic rolls for a few years now which quickly became a fan favorite, thanks to social media.

Each batch takes roughly two hours to make, which includes an estimated pound of cinnamon. Natalie came to the U.S. 8 years ago from Cambodia to pursue her dream of owning a business. She started out working for a local baker and when the opportunity came to purchase Bonnie's Donuts, she didn't hesitate.

Each cinnamon roll sells for $19. You can check out the giant desserts along with their other creative creations on their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/BonniesDonuts/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
league citybakeryktrklocalish show (lsh)bite sizelocalishdonuts
LOCALISH
Boarded up storefront becomes canvas for street artists
Recreate famous works of art at home
This art museum encourages you to touch the art
The Grammy Museum now offers digital programming online
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining to resume in Philadelphia, but with restrictions
ESPN: Eagles requesting permission to interview these coaches
Trump issues emergency declaration for DC ahead of inauguration
US to require negative COVID-19 test for int'l air travelers
Supervised injection site planned in Philly defies drug law, court rules
US asking states to vaccinate everyone over 65
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
Show More
Families of children with autism fear Pa. policy change
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
House races to oust Trump as he says effort angers nation
Crowds ignore warning and flood streets after Alabama win
Philadelphia Eagles fire head coach Doug Pederson
More TOP STORIES News