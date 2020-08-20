Buzzed Bull Creamery offers boozy ice cream treats

CHICAGO -- What's better than ice cream that can get you buzzed?

Chip VonLehman, owner of Buzzed Bull Creamery in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood, shared his love of ice cream, booze, and coffee with the city.

Buzzed Bull's doors first opened in early July, offering customers hand-crafted made-to-order, alcoholic and non-alcoholic frozen desserts and coffee.

"What we want to have is a very family-friendly environment something that's fun for kids and adults," said VonLehman. "Kids enjoy watching the ice cream be made and they watch the cloud of nitrogen that is created when we make the ice cream, but adults, of course, can get a little boost put into there so they can have something for them too."

Buzzed Bull's made-to-order menu features 32 flavors of ice cream, 20 mix-ins, and plenty of liquor options to satisfy any craving. If you're feeling creative, make your dream dessert by mixing and matching the base, toppings, and liquor.

To learn more about Buzzed Bull's offerings, visit their website at buzzedbullcreamery.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowicker parkfoodbite sizelocalishwlsice cream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining can resume in Philly on Sept. 8
Double shooting leaves one man dead; shot 21 times: Police
New details revealed in deadly boating incident off Ocean City
Biden seeking party, national unity in convention climax
Steve Bannon indicted in border wall fundraising scheme
NJ announces plan for high school fall sports
Lakewood man charged in shooting girl outside apartment complex
Show More
Police identify men found shot to death inside Gloucester County home
Delco police chase ends in Philly, driver crashes into utility pole
Airbnb bans house parties worldwide to comply with COVID-19 limits
Teachers' hip-hop video 'poppin' across the country
Homeless mother of 4 responds to outpouring of help
More TOP STORIES News