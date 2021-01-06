localish food

Can you beat the Five Alarm Fire Burger Challenge?

The tiny red barn with big ole burgers makes 'The Little Bitty Burger Barn' one of Houston's favorite neighborhood burger shacks. Customers with courage, try and finish what is known as the hottest burger in Texas.

The infamous burger is topped with sliced jalapenos, grilled habaneros, pepper jack cheese, a secret Nitro sauce and served on a jalapeño and cheddar-infused bun. Willing eaters sign a waiver before the challenge.

It's recommended you wear gloves and you also get a plastic fireman's hat. Oh, and no dairy products can be used until after the challenge has been completed!

Hungry? Find what's good in your neighborhood on Localish Food.
