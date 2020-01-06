This Gallery Has Shown 9,000 Women Artists

CHICAGO -- Woman Made Gallery displays the work of female artists in the Chicago area. The first exhibition was in June 1992.The gallery wanted to focus on women who make art and has shown over 9,000 woman artists at the space.A dream in the making, co-founder Kelly Hensen opened Woman Made after her very first art showing. Since she has kept it's walls available for female artists to have a presence and voice in their industry."This is a very local gallery. This about the community that is here. Its about the women that come here," Hensen said.