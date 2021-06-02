Prime Taco's Hot Cheeto burger has lines of people waiting around the block

CHICAGO -- Nacho cheese with hot Cheetos, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, a prime patty, all served on a Cheeto crusted bun has people lining up around the block.Anthony and Eric Cardenas founded Prime Tacos, an authentic Mexican food pop-up, during the pandemic. The brothers began cooking in their backyard, parties, and now partner with other businesses to help one another grow."We're just two Cicero kids trying to make it out the mud, you know, one taco at a time," Anthony Cardenas said.The brothers hope to keep gathering long lines at pop-ups to one day own a food truck and in the future, several restaurants.