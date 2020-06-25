Meet the man behind this 'hot rod short bus' and his mission for people with disabilities

RICHMOND, Texas -- Chris Pulley was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy type 3 when he was 12.

The Richmond, Texas native lost his ability to walk by his second year of college, and he has been in a wheelchair ever since.

For two and a half years, Pulley restored a 1957 Ford V500 short bus into a fully handicap accessible bus that looks like a hot rod.

He named his organization "Beyond DA Bus" because he hopes it will start a conversation.

Pulley said, "The bus will draw you in. But it's really about getting people with disabilities out doing activities they didn't think they could do."

If you would like to learn more about Beyond DA Bus, visit beyonddabus.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondpumpeddisabilitybuscommunity strongabc13 plusktrkgood newsabc13 plus richmond rosenberglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia officials apologize after tear gas used on protesters on I-676
Pa. sees uptick in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19
Del. delays next phase of reopening over renewed concerns
NJ adds nearly 1,900 suspected COVID-19 deaths
US health officials believe 20M Americans have had COVID-19
Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Fishermen catches massive 350-pound shark in Del.
Show More
Electricity ruled out in pool drowning deaths of 3
Couple shot while sitting on South Philadelphia porch; man dies
3 youth center staffers charged in death of Black teen
Texas puts reopening on 'pause' as US coronavirus cases surge
Report: Treasury sent $1.4B in stimulus checks to dead Americans
More TOP STORIES News