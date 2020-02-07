Houston jewelry store creates blinged-out pieces for Hollywood's biggest stars

Diamonds are in the DNA for the Shaftel family in Houston, Texas.

Keith Shaftel launched his jewelry business in the 1970s and it's become a family affair with his son and daughter working in the shop.


They started out with one-of-a-kind pieces for families like them. Now the Shaftels are designing for stars around the world!

You've seen their jewelry on the red carpet at the biggest Hollywood events, including the Academy Awards.


But even with all the glitz and glamour, Shaftel says his pieces are only worth the happiness that it brings others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncelebrityoscarsacademy awardshoustonfamilyjewelry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Delaware Valley
Man charged in murder of girlfriend in Montgomery County
Coronavirus concern: 4 from NJ cruise ship being evaluated
Cruise ship turned away as virus alarm doctor dies in China
Victim ID'd in Admore hit-and-run, suspect in custody: Officials
NJ high school basketball coach assaulted by players: police
Last Sears in Delaware closing in April
Show More
Philly chef shot to death inside car in Point Breeze
Driver overturns, flees in another car in Wynnefield Heights: Police
Charles Barkley: 76ers are Cleveland Browns of NBA
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
Montco man accused of selling fake cancer-curing drugs to pet owners
More TOP STORIES News