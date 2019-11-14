Meet the retired Houston firefighter making the most creative donuts in town

Pena's Donuts and Diner is one of two restaurants Raymond Pena, a retired Houston firefighter, owns in the Houston-area. But his love of donuts started as a kid, when his mom would bring home boxes of treats from her own donut shop.

In this "Bite Size," see why Pena was at the forefront of creative donuts, the challenges he faced in balancing his firefighting career with his donut career and the reason his father is the driving force behind his newest location, which combines donuts and food!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc13 plus pearlandfooddonuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cecily Tynan's Winter Weather Outlook
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett hits Steelers' Rudolph in head with helmet
Penn women's volleyball season canceled over 'vulgar' posters
2 injured in Levittown crash
Impeachment Hearing Today: Fired ambassador to Ukraine, to testify
3 armed men break into Northeast Philly home
Show More
Woman shares special 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade memory
Ron Jaworski helps football team after coach's murder
Philadelphia agents seized fake New England Patriots Super Bowl rings
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
New galleries opening this weekend at Penn Museum
More TOP STORIES News