Ragin' Cajun was first to bring boiled crawfish craze to Houston

'Tis the season for boiling and peeling! The crawfish craze is huge in Houston and Ragin' Cajun is definitely a fan favorite.

The family-owned business first opened in 1974 as a po' boy shop and became known as the first restaurant in town to serve fresh boiled Louisiana crawfish.

Customers are known to come from 100 miles away to get a big plate of spicy mudbugs. During the busy season, Ragin' Cajun sells 10,000 to 15,000 pounds of crawfish a week!

To check out the menu and locations, visit https://ragin-cajun.com/.
