Are you up for the Five-Alarm Fire Burger Challenge?

The tiny red barn with big 'ole burgers makes The Little Bitty Burger Barn one of Houston's favorite neighborhood burger shacks.

Customers with courage, try and finish what is known as the hottest burger in Texas. The infamous burger is topped with sliced jalapenos, grilled habaneros, pepper jack cheese, a secret Nitro sauce and served on a jalapeno and cheddar-infused bun.

People who are willing to try it have to sign a waiver before the challenge. It's recommended you wear gloves and a plastic fireman's hat.

Oh, and no dairy products can be used until after the challenge has been completed.
