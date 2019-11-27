This is the Battle of the Holiday Pies: What Side Are You On?

Pumpkin or Pecan? It's a discussion that comes up every holiday season.

Bang Bang Pie in the Ravenswood neighborhood on Chicago's North Side makes more than 5,000 pies every holiday season.

ABC7's Jalyn Henderson checked out how they make three of their most popular holiday pies: Mick Klug apple pie, chocolate pecan, and pumpkin pie.

"The pies we do are classics with a twist," owner Michael Ciapciak said. "We will sell the most of the apple pie, closely followed by pumpkin."

See which one takes the cake in our taste test!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoravenswoodpiethanksgiving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Police: Man shoots self, 9-year-old son while cleaning gun
Man shot point-blank after visiting with his mother
Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in NJ
AAA: More than 55 million travelers on the move this Thanksgiving
Motorcyclist ejected from bike on I-95 ramp, falls to street below
Show More
AccuWeather: More Clouds Today, Windy Thanksgiving
Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for brain bleed
'Don't touch the black stuff' Debris floating hours after blast
Can marijuana help with weight loss?
Melania Trump booed by teens at Baltimore school
More TOP STORIES News