This is the world's largest man cave!
What do you do with an infinite budget? Build the world's largest Indiana Jones man cave, that's what! Built by Monster City Studios, nothing was left to the imagination, including a two ton military truck hanging above the bar! Hidden somewhere in Fresno, CA, The Temple of Vroom is every Indiana Jones fan's dream. Come along as we get a firsthand look at a man cave so secret (and expensive), friends and family of the owner are sworn to secrecy!
