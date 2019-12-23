localish

This is the world's largest man cave!

By Tim Sarquis and Brandon Johansen
What do you do with an infinite budget? Build the world's largest Indiana Jones man cave, that's what! Built by Monster City Studios, nothing was left to the imagination, including a two ton military truck hanging above the bar! Hidden somewhere in Fresno, CA, The Temple of Vroom is every Indiana Jones fan's dream. Come along as we get a firsthand look at a man cave so secret (and expensive), friends and family of the owner are sworn to secrecy!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnomovieshobbieslocalish
LOCALISH
This art museum encourages you to touch the art!
Check out the oldest mochi shop in Little Tokyo!
Scum and Villainy is the bar where geeks enjoy one-of-a-kind cocktails!
Otoño brings Valencia, Spain influences to Highland Park!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials identify Bethel Township standoff suspect
16-year-old killed in North Philadelphia shooting
Man found beaten to death in South Philadelphia
Police seek 2 men accused of lighting a house on fire
Source: Eagles TE Zach Ertz suffered fractured rib
Toddler has adorable reaction to getting banana as Christmas gift
Purple Heart veteran comes out of coma just in time for Christmas
Show More
AccuWeather: No trouble this week for holiday travel
11-year-old girl's cell phone number found on escort website
13 shot at Chicago memorial; 2 in custody, police say
No Christmas mass at Notre Dame cathedral
69-car pileup leaves 35 with injuries, 2 life-threatening
More TOP STORIES News