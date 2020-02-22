Leung's White Crane Lion and Dragon Dance School keeps traditional Chinese lion dance alive

San Francisco -- In Chinese and other Asian cultures, Lion dance is traditionally performed to bring good luck and fortune. Dressed in bright-colored lion costumes, performers mimic a lion's movements to scare off evil spirits and welcome good ones. In America, the interest in learning this ancient performance art is waning with younger generations, but Leung's White Crane Lion and Dragon Dance School is one of the few remaining schools still active and dedicated to keeping the tradition alive.
