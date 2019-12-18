This massive holiday display is made up of nearly 200 inflatable characters

When Chris Anderson was merely 6-years-old, his father took him out to purchase an inflatable character for their front lawn.

Little did they know it would snowball into a 14-year-long tradition of holiday decorations.

Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, and Santa Claus are just a few of the 180 inflatables that the Andersons usher out every year. Chris' mom, Lori, says the basement is filled with nothing but boxes to store these characters, as well as the ones they display on Halloween. Chris' dad, Keith, tells us the cost of his son's hobby is not too excessive, although he brags that PECO sends him a card every year!

Check out the festive lawn, presented by Localish.
