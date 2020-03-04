Stylish Pooch is adding swag to your dog's wag

It's time to add some swag to your dog's wag!

Stylish Pooch is a mobile dog grooming service in Philadelphia, Pa, which comes to you to give your dog a fresh look that is sure to grab eyes.


The owner, Rahanna Gray is known for the outrageous cuts and colors she does for her four-legged clients. She does everything from mohawks to rainbow-colored dogs to animal prints.



Stylish Pooch Mobile Grooming | Instagram | Facebook
