Perlei Salon reopening will make you feel like you're on vacation

By Johanna Trupp
WAYNE, New Jersey -- If you're in desperate need of a hair appointment and want to get away without getting on a plane, Perlei Salon is back open for biz on Monday, June 22!

Perlei isn't like any other salon... it's a European getaway without stepping foot on a plane.

Owner, Linsey Barbuto followed her dreams of opening up her salon in her hometown of Wayne, New Jersey! But the breathtaking décor has the feels of Paris, Rome, and beyond.

It was all inspired by her trips abroad with her husband. Black and white movies play on repeat with sounds of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin filling the air.

Did we mention you're greeted with a cappuccino or glass of prosecco? Yeah, it doesn't get much better.

So, take the day, book the haircut you've been waiting for and support local!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waynehairbeautyhair stylingglam labbeauty productsbe localish new yorkwabcbeauty & lifestylelocalishbe localishhairstylesoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor visits to assisted living facilities starting Sunday
Philly releases green phase plans; barbers, salons may open sooner
Carjacker sits on woman, leads police on chase: Police
Juneteenth being celebrated throughout Delaware Valley
LIVE: Juneteenth 155th anniversary celebration in Texas
Protesters gassed, maced taking legal action
Action News Celebrates 50 Years!
Show More
Overturned truck dumps sand on Pa. Turnpike
Triple shooting in Wilmington, victims in serious condition
Shots fired into car in West Oak Lane, 2 injured
'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies
Final goodbye to Phila. lieutenant who died of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News