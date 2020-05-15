This PA nurse goes from the ER to the kitchen to serve those in need

By
Mindi Hoagey is an ER nurse in Pottstown, Pennsylvania who, after her shift, goes to her small business called Honey's Homebrewed Cafe and cooks meals for kids in need at her church.

When the pandemic began, she quickly realized a gap in the community.



"We ended up finding there was a need for children to have meals," said Hoagey.

Her day, however, isn't over when the last meal is served. She's still scheduled to work a 12-hour shift at Pottstown Hospital, where she's an emergency room nurse.


She says her dream is for her business to take off and for her to one day own her own cafe with her sister, Melanie McKnight.

But even when that happens, she says she doesn't think she could leave her life as a nurse behind.
