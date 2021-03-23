Stop Asian Hate donuts sell out and spark conversation

FRISCO, Texas -- Detour Doughnuts and Coffee in Frisco is known for its gourmet doughnuts. Last week it added a new donut to its menu - a glazed doughnut covered in yellow frosting with "#StopAsianHate" written on top."I am an Asian woman and I am an Asian-owned business," said Jinny Cho, the owner of Detour Doughnuts and Coffee.Cho was born in South Korea and raised in Texas. She said it's been tough during the pandemic hearing about the increase in hate crimes against Asians in the U.S."We need to show up for our people, and this is the best way I know how," she said.Cho is donating the money from her #StopAsianHate doughnuts to the Support the AAPI Community Fund.Her #StopAsianHate doughnuts sold out quickly last week with customers driving to her shop just to get one. Cho feels the strength and support from the community, and she hopes her doughnuts can bring productive conversation and awareness.