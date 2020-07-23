Soda-pop shop features more than 700 flavors of soda!

LOS ANGELES -- Looking for a Dad's Root Beer or Frostie blue cream soda now that the summer months have hit?

Galco's One Stop Soda Pop Shop features more than 800 different flavors of soda.

The shop in Los Angeles' Highland Park neighborhood has been family owned and operated for more than 100 years, and is known for its soda pop, stocks its shelves with fan-favorite flavors. In this store alone, there are about 800 different types of soda.

"If you're from New York, you're looking for Manhattan Specials. If you're from Chicago or the Midwest, Green River is a very big brand," said owner John Nese.

Nese described his longtime love for soda with a memory from his early childhood.

"I asked my father if I can go to work with him and I went to work with him for a whole summer. And my thinking was, if I went to lunch, I would have to have lunch with my father. And so, I would probably get to have a soda. My favorite was Dad's Root Beer at the time. So, I would have a Dad's Root Beer and oh my goodness I was in heaven," said Nese.

But when customers step inside, they'll find much more than just root beer. In this store alone, there are about 800 different types of soda. While Nese said it was tough when the pandemic first hit, the shop has been able to remain open for its customers.

"Everybody, they come in and say, 'Thank you for being open,'" Nese said. "We're in that section of the food industry that brings happiness," he said.

Visit them at, 5702 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabclocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Heat wave ends, storm chance continues
Tree Crushes Homes of Rare Birds in Bucks County
Borgata holds soft reopening, will open to public with restrictions on Sunday
Season could be difficult, but Jaws says Eagles have one big advantage
Tim McGraw surpises group of nurses in South Jersey
Trump calls off Florida component of GOP convention
Day care operators say new state policy will force many to close for good
Show More
Del. State Fair opens with some changes to address COVID-19
NJ prosecutor issues warning to online predators lurking during pandemic
School openings hinge on case counts, Pa. health officials warn
Pennsylvania introduces gender-neutral driver license option
DC NFL team adopts temporary branding amid search for new name
More TOP STORIES News